London faces “rental recession” as empty office space hits 30-year high

(MENAFN) According to a report from investment bank Jefferies, London is currently grappling with a concerning situation in its main business districts, where the availability of vacant office space has surged to levels not seen in the past three decades. This alarming trend has pushed the UK capital into what is being referred to as a 'rental recession.'



The analysis conducted by Jefferies analysts paints a grim picture, indicating a substantial 20% reduction in the utilization of office spaces across the city. This decline can be attributed to the adoption of a hybrid work model following the pandemic, which has allowed employees to split their time between office and remote work. Additionally, there has been a noticeable shift towards eco-friendly office spaces located in suburban areas.



The report highlights that flexible workspace options, including co-working and serviced offices, now occupy approximately 9 percent of London's overall office space. These flexible solutions have begun to occupy some of the previously vacant facilities in response to the changing landscape of office space usage in the city.

