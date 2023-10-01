Jordanian former police officer receives death penalty for revenge murder

(MENAFN) The Court of Cassation has confirmed a Police Court decision from November 2022 that sentenced a previous police officer to death after finding him guilty of killing a man in revenge for the death of his brother in Amman in October 2017.



The defendant was given the death penalty by the court after it found him guilty of repeatedly shooting the victim on October 10.



The defendant was also dismissed from service and had his rank reduced from lieutenant to officer by the court.



According to court documents, the defendant planned to kill the victim soon after his brother was killed by a close cousin of the victim.



According to the court documents, the defendant used two of his acquaintances to help him keep tabs on the victim's whereabouts.



“The defendant bought three mobiles and gave two to his friends so that they could help him in monitoring the victim’s movements and decide on the right day to kill the victim,” the court continued.

