Massa And Milei Neck-And-Neck In Argentina's Election Polls - The Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Economic Minister Sergio Massa leads in Argentina's upcoming presidential race. He has 30.7% of the projected first-round votes.

President Alberto Fernández supports Massa . His opponent, Javier Milei , follows closely with 27.9%. Both are statistically tied within the survey's margin of error.

The first voting round is set for October 22. An online survey gathered these numbers. It involved 3,778 participants and ran from September 10 to 20.

The study has a 95% confidence level and a 2-point margin of error.

Patricia Bullrich, a center-right candidate, also shows promise. She holds 27.7% of voter intent.

Other candidates like Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman trail with 4.8% and 2.1% respectively.

Additionally, 3.8% of the surveyed individuals were undecided. Meanwhile, 1.8% planned to cast a blank vote and 1.4% intended a null vote.

In hypothetical runoffs, Bullrich has the upper hand against Massa. She would garner 44.9% of votes, while Massa would get 34.9%.

Against Milei, Bullrich has 36.8% and Milei holds 31.5%. Remaining votes are split between undecided, blank, and null ballots.

Finally, the survey indicates Milei could win in a second round against Massa. Milei would secure 43.5% of the votes compared to Massa's 37.5%.

The rest would be undecided or void votes.

Background Argentina Elections

The tight race between Massa and Milei suggests high electoral volatility. Both candidates represent contrasting views.

Massa is seen as a government insider backed by the sitting presiden . Milei, on the other hand, presents himself as an outsider, appealing to voters weary of the establishment.

Patricia Bullrich's strong showing in the polls is also noteworthy. She could become a pivotal figure in runoffs, especially against Massa.

Her chances improve when facing Milei, making her a possible dark horse.

With its close numbers and diverse candidates, this election is shaping up to be one of Argentina's most unpredictable races yet.