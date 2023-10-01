Whale hits boat in waters off Sydney kills 1 man, injures another

(MENAFN) A boat believed to have been hit by a whale capsized early on Saturday morning regional time in the waters off Sydney, Australia, causing death to one man and hospitalizing another.



Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro of the New South Wales Water Police stated that at before 6 AM regional time, police were alerted to reports of two people in the water near the headland past Botany Bay.



“When police arrived, the two male persons from a vessel were rescued,” Munro declared, continuing that one of them had “been confirmed as deceased,” she added that “Early reports are that a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat.”



The boat has been restored and is going to go under forensic analysis, Munro continued.



The event happened on the opening day of Australia's National Safe Boating Week, which starts from September 30 to October 6. The campaign by the Australia & New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group places a lot of emphasis on lifejackets.

