Rare Cancer Non-Profit Airs Sunday Night Football Ad

Anna VanSickle who passed from HLH in 2003 and who the Anna Memorial Golf Tournament is named after

The Histiocytosis Association submitted an ad to play on Sunday Night Football During Chiefs-Jets Game in Airports Nationwide.

PITMAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Histiocytosis (histio) is a group of rare blood disorders and cancers affecting children and adults around the world. The most serious condition of which is HLH. While treatments exist today and outcomes have improved, many still do not survive this devastating condition. One very special family in Kansas City, the VanSickle family, knows the devastation of it all too well.Karin VanSickle and Nate are the parents of Anna, who passed away in 2003 from a form of Histiocytosis, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), at just 6 months old. Her battle spurred support from the Kansas City locals, friends, and family, and Anna's grandparents Bjorn & Cecilia Olsson, who have hosted the Anna Memorial Golf Tournament in Missouri for the past 21 years in her honor and memory.So, when the association had the opportunity to be featured in an ad for an NFL game this season, they“swiftly” chose this past Sunday during the Chiefs-Jets game as a thank you to the VanSickles and all that Missouri natives have done to raise money for Histiocytosis Research.Since histiocytosis is very rare, funding for research is severely limited. For more information on Histiocytosis, go toThe AssociationThe Histiocytosis Association is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique needs of patients and families dealing with the effects of histiocytic disorders while leading the search for a cure. In addition, the Association promotes scientific and medical investigation into histiocytic disorders through its research programs with the aim of establishing better treatments, a cure, and prevention of the diseases.###

