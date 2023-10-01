Russia's oil, gas export income to surge, then decline

(MENAFN)

According to a budget policy document released by Russia's Finance Ministry on Thursday, the country's income from oil and gas exports is poised for a substantial increase in the coming years.



The ministry's projections indicate that in 2024, Russia's earnings from the sale of oil and gas are projected to surge by approximately 30 percent, climbing from USD91 billion to USD118.2 billion. This boost in revenue is also anticipated to make up 6.4 percent of the GDP, as opposed to this year's 5.3 percent



Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a further uptick in energy revenues to reach USD121.3 billion in 2025. However, in 2026, the ministry anticipates a decline in these revenues, with figures dropping to USD117.1 billion.



The forecast indicates that by 2026, the proportion of oil and gas revenue in Russia's GDP is expected to diminish to 5.6 percent. This decline is attributed to a “stabilization of the price environment and an increase in the share of oil production at fields with preferential tax treatment.”

