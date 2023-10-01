Apple to release update to tackle recent models heating objections

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Apple declared that it is going to release a software update that would tackle customer objections around the newest iPhone 15 models, rolled out just more than a week ago, getting too hot to handle.



Apple stated that the latest iPhone models were heating up due to a mixture of malfunctions in iOS 17, glitches in apps, as well as a provisional set-up time.



An Apple representative informed a US news agency: “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

