Yemen's state-run airline shuts down only flight route from country’s rebel-held capital

Protesting on Houthi limitations on its funding, Yemen's state-run airline has shut down the single flight route from the country's rebel-held capital, according to officials on Sunday.



Commercial flights by Yemen Airways are canceled from the international airport in Sanaa to Amman, the capital of Jordan. By the end of September, the airline was running six weekly flights between Sanaa and Amman for both commercial and humanitarian purposes.



As part of a cease-fire mediated by the UN between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government, the Sanaa-Amman aviation route was reopened last year. The cease-fire agreement ended in October 2022, but the warring parties avoided taking any moves that may have sparked all-out war.



The Houthis captured the nation's capital, Sanaa, and drove the government into exile in 2014, sparking Yemen's civil war.



The airline attributed the action to the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, withholding USD80 million from the airline's accounts in Houthi-run banks in Sanaa.

