Dalio warns of looming US debt crisis as national debt tops USD33 trillion

(MENAFN) Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has issued a cautionary statement about the precarious fiscal situation of the American economy, suggesting that a looming US debt crisis is on the horizon. This warning coincides with the national debt of the United States surpassing the $33 trillion mark earlier this month. Currently, US legislators are engaged in discussions and negotiations regarding a spending bill with a looming deadline of October 1.
“We’re going to have a debt crisis in this country,” Dalio conveyed his message during an interview with CNBC that was broadcast on Thursday. “How fast it transpires, I think, is going to be a function of that supply-demand issue, so I’m watching that very closely.”
The US Treasury Department reports a significant surge in the country's debt levels in recent years, especially following a nearly 50% increase in federal spending from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2021. Investors are expressing worries that the worsening situation could lead to further increases in interest rates.
Dalio has sounded a warning that the economy might face more challenges beyond just high levels of debt, suggesting there's a risk of economic growth coming to a complete standstill. The billionaire has cautioned that a substantial economic slowdown could be on the horizon.
