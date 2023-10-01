Meta Platforms employs public Facebook, Instagram posts to instruct AI virtual assistant

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms employed public Facebook and Instagram posts to instruct sections of its recently launched Meta Artificial Intelligence (AI) virtual assistant, but eliminated private posts distributed privately with friends and relatives in order to adhere to user’s privacy, the firm's top policy officer informed a UK news agency in an interview.



In addition, Meta took steps to remove private information from publicly available datasets used for training the model and did not use private chats on its messaging services as training data, according to Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, who was speaking this week on the sidelines of the company's annual Connect conference.



“We’ve tried to exclude datasets that have a heavy preponderance of personal information,” Clegg declared, continuing that the “vast majority” of the information utilized by Meta for instructing was publicly accessible.



He offered LinkedIn as an instance of a website whose material Meta purposefully avoided using due to privacy issues.

