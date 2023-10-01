SIG DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENT BOND OFFERING ANNOUNCEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Invitation to Tender for the SIG Domestic Development Bond Series 06/2023 ( SIG DDB Series 06/2023 ). The Solomon Islands Government (SIG) invites tenders for the SIG-backed Domestic Development Bonds for the following terms:

TYPE TERM (YEARS) COUPON RATE MATURITY FLOAT VOLUME (SBD) A 15 7.0% 12-Oct-38 15,000,000 B 10 6.5% 12-Oct-33 10,000,000 C 7 5.0% 12-Oct-30 10,000,000 D 5 4.0% 12-Oct-28 8,000,000 E 3 2.5% 12-Oct-26 5,000,000 F 2 2.0% 12-Oct-25 2,000,000

BIDDING OPENS: BIDDING CLOSES Following the posting of this offering announcement. 12:00 pm, Wednesday, 11th October 2023. SETTLEMENTS DEADLINE: 12:00 pm, Thursday 12th October 2023.

Tender must be submitted via email or by hand to:

CBSI, Debt Unit, orSenior Analyst: Doreen Monogari ( ).Domestic Debt Officer: Catherine Viqa ( ).

Market Information The Solomon Islands Government will not impose a ca market information below to act as a guide to current p on rates but provides average market rates. Yield (%) Average Commercial Bank Deposits 0.47 28 Days Bokolo Bill 0.24 91 Days Treasury Bill 0.50 182 Days Treasury Bill 1.80 365 Days Treasury Bill 15 Years DD Bond 10 Years DD Bond 7 Years DD Bond 5 Years DD Bond 3 Years DD Bond 2 Years DD Bond 2.09 7.28 6.00 5.43 4.00 3.37 3.28

For further information regarding SIG DD Bonds and the auction process, please refer to the SIG Bond Prospectus and Operational Guidelines on the CBSI website or SIG/MOFT website.

DMU-MOFT Press