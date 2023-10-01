Apple to repair software glitch that makes iPhone 15 models overheats

(MENAFN) Apple is accusing a software glitch and other problems related to well-known apps including Instagram as well as Uber for making its newly launched iPhone 15 models to overheat and trigger objections around getting too hot to deal with.



On Saturday, The Cupertino, California, firm declared that it is developing an update to the iOS17 system that runs the iPhone 15 lineup to stop the phones from getting inconveniently hot and is working with apps that are operating in ways “causing them to overload the system.”



Instagram, possessed by Meta Platforms, changed its social media app previously this week to stop it from making the device overheat on the recent iPhone operating system.



According to Apple, upgrades for Uber and other apps, like the video game Asphalt 9, are still being rolled out. While it did not provide a release date for its own software repair, it stated that owners of the iPhone 15 shouldn't experience any safety concerns while waiting for the update.

