Zarqa Re-Exports At JD18.8M In September

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, Oct. 1 (Petra) - The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate amounted to JD18.811 million during September 2023, according to Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce Hussein Shreim.
Shreim added in a statement on Sunday that Zarqa exported mostly vehicles and supplies in September, along with construction materials, sanitary ware, medicine, food, clothes, jewelry, electronics, furniture, and stationery.
He pointed out that 454 certificates of origin were issued, according to statistics from the ZCC's office in the Zarqa free zone.
