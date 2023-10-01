LPG Gas Price: Govt Hikes Commercial Cylinder Rates. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on Sunday.The rate of the 19-kg cylinder has been increased by ₹209 from 1 October.

The hike of ₹209 has come after two successive reduction of ₹250 (Approx) in August and September this year.In Delhi, the commercial gas cylinder price has been increased to ₹1,731.50/kg from ₹1,522.50/kg. Prices of LPG gas have been increased across cities. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,684 in Mumbai.Also read: Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices slashed. Check latest rates hereNotably, on 1 September, the government had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by about ₹158, on 1 August, the price of the 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹99.75.Also read: Commercial gas cyclinder prices down after govt slashed domestic LPG rates. Check latest priceHowever, the price of domestic LPG - the one used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channel. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)Saudi contract price (CP), the benchmark used for pricing of LPG, has increased following a firming up trend in crude oil prices witnessed in last few weeks over supply concerns.Oil companies, which had on August 30, cut domestic LPG rates by ₹200 per 14.2-kg cylinder, did not change the price of 14.2-kg cylinders.State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 18th month in a row. Petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for ₹89.62 per litre.



MENAFN01102023007365015876ID1107171332