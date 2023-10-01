Maratha King Shivaji's Iconic 'Wagh Nakh' Is Set For India Return From UK's Museum On 3-Year-Loan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A museum in Britain will reportedly give Maratha Empire kingdom ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's famed 'wagh nakh' (also known as tiger claw) to India on loan for three years. As per the report, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that the wagh nakh would be brought to Maharashtra in November.Shivaji had used the tiger claw, or knuckle duster to kill Afzal Khan in 1659. Shivaji killed Afzal Khan at the foot of Pratapgarh fort in present-day Satara district in Maharashtra. Battle of Pratapgad's victory in 1659 was a turning point in Chhatrapati Shivaji's campaign to establish the Maratha Empire. Despite being outnumbered, the Marathas defeated the Adilshahi forces led by Afzal Khan.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channel. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)This year marks the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji.The tiger claw will be displayed in four museums--the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara, the Central Museum in Nagpur and the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur, Times of India reported.As per the daily, the Maharashtra government has followed 11-member committee to plan security and transport arrangments to bring back tiger claws from London.The Cultural Affairs minister said he will visit the United Kingdom and sign a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the V&A Museum on 3 October.\"When Afzal Khan stabbed Shivaji Maharaj in the back (during the meeting), Shivaji Maharaj used a 'wagh nakh' to kill the cruel, demonic Afzal Khan,\" Mungantiwar told NDTV.\"The wagh nakh is a source of inspiration and energy for us. This year also marks the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation,\" he added.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also be traveling to London for the MoU signing.

