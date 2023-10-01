Bengaluru News: Woman Dies As Nagabhushana's Car Rams Into Couple, Kannada Actor Gets Bail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru News: A Kannada actor Nagabhushana on Saturday rammed his car into an electric pole prior to which he hit a couple with his car in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru. According to reports the woman succumbed to her injuries while the man is still undergoing treatment.

The accident, which happened near Konakunte Cross in Bengaluru, led to the 48-year old woman dying while her 58 year old husband is still undergoing treatment.According to an Indian Express report, the Bengaluru Police has said that actor Nagabhushana was heading to his residence in JP Nagar after attending an event in RR Nagar.

Prema S (48) and Krishna B (58) were walking on the footpath, when the accused, driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, allegedly knocked them down, before crashing into an electric pole, Bengaluru Police said.

He was negotiating a turn near Konanakunte Cross when the car rammed into the couple before hitting an electric pole. Nagabhushana then took them to the hospital in an autorickshaw.The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Main Road here on the night of 30 September. Reports have said that Nagabhushana himself took the injured couple to the hospital for treatment.

India Today reported that an FIR has been lodged with Kumaraswamy traffic police station in Bengaluru. The couple's son filed the complaint alleging that Nagabhushana's car knocked down his parents as they were taking a walk on a footpath after dinner.Actor Nagabhushana, in his statement to the police, said the man and his wife abruptly moved from the footpath to the road, causing the accident.The police in the complaint have called this speeding and negligent driving. Actor Nagabhushana was given bail.\"Have sent his blood sample for an alcohol test. With our breathanalyzer device, we didn't find traces of alcohol,\" India Today quoted Shiva Prakash D, DCP Traffic South.The actor has featured in several movies, especially in comic roles. Police said a case has been registered and the car has been seized for further investigation.Meanwhile, a day ago, Bengaluru's normal life was disrupted by pro-Kannada outfits calling for Bandh over Cauvery river water sharing issue with Tamil Nadu.

Authorities had clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared holiday for schools and colleges there. '

