LPG Gas Price: Centre Hikes Commercial Cylinder Rates By Rs 200/19 Kg Across Cities; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The central government on Sunday (October 1) made a significant move by increasing the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, affecting both households and businesses. This change saw the rate for the 19-kg cylinder surge by Rs 209, taking it from its previous rate. In the national capital, the cost of a commercial gas cylinder jumped from Rs 1,522.50/kg to Rs 1,731.50/kg, representing a substantial increase. This adjustment in pricing has resonated across various cities, leading to a shift in the cost of LPG gas for consumers.

It should be noted that on September 1, the government had reduced the price of commercial gas cylinders by approximately Rs 158, and on August 1, the 19-kg cylinder saw a price decrease of Rs 99.75.

Why Afghanistan Embassy shut operations in New Delhi

In contrast, the price of domestic LPG, commonly used in household kitchens for cooking, remained steady at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The backdrop to these price fluctuations is the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with clean cooking fuel, in the form of LPG.

The shift away from traditional cooking fuels such as cow dung cakes, coal, and firewood, which can lead to health and respiratory problems while negatively impacting the environment, underscores the importance of the PMUY program.

Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram

As of the end of August, the Indian government had reduced the price of the 14 kg LPG cylinder by a minimum of Rs 200. Additionally, on August 1, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had also lowered the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by nearly Rs 100.