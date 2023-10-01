Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Of Rohit Shetty- Ajay Devgn Cop Film; Seen In Simmba Mode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh has time and again showed his versality through the choice of his films and has exhibited his how powerful his performance can be when needed. The 'Padmavaat' actor essays roles like the 'ruthless Khilji' and 'boy-next-door Rocky Randhawa' with equal ease. The way he transitions from a ruthless antagonist to a charming lover boy leaves audiences stunned everytime with his performance.

Following his heartwarming portrayal of the titular character Rocky Randhawa in the recent blockbuster "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up to reprise his iconic super cop character, Simmba, in "Singham Again." According to the latest updates, this talented actor is currently in the midst of shooting for the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, alongside Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Ranveer Singh delighted fans by sharing a captivating behind-the-scenes (BTS) image from the sets of "Singham Again" on his official Instagram handle. In the snapshot, the popular star is sporting his signature Simmba look, complete with a meticulously styled hairdo, twirled mustache, and a pair of sleek black aviator glasses. Ranveer effortlessly flaunted the impressive muscular physique he has cultivated for this character, donning a black vest and matching trousers. The post was accompanied by the iconic Singham theme song and a playful Simmba sticker.

Ranveer Singh initially breathed life into the powerful cop character Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba, in the 2018 blockbuster cop thriller. This film was part of director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Subsequently, Ranveer Singh reprised this beloved character in "Sooryavanshi," the next installment in the cop universe, where Akshay Kumar played the titular role. Now, the actor is all set to embody Simmba once again in "Singham Again," marking the return of Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham.

As for "Singham Again," the much-anticipated project, which commenced filming a few weeks ago, will revolve around Bajirao Singham's new mission. Ranveer Singh is slated to make an extended cameo appearance as Simmba in the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan will return to reprise her role as Singham's wife, Avni. According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor are also set to make appearances in the film. Additionally, Jackie Shroff will take on the role of the lead antagonist in this exciting cinematic venture.

