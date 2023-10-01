Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 MUST Watch Films On Mahatma Gandhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi is such a character of South Asian history that it is impossible to think about our political heritage without his name popping up. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with much reverence not only in India but places around the world. His life has been a source of inspiration for not only politicians but people from every sectors of life. His portrayal in cinema has been done time and again. Let's find out 7 films to watch on Gandhi Jayanti to know his enigmatic personality through films

7 MUST watch films on Mahatma Gandhi that illuminate his life, philosophy, and impact on India's struggle for independence. Explore the iconic leader through films

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film explores Gandhi's formative years in South Africa and his transformation into the Mahatma

Directed by Kamal Haasan, this Indian historical drama film explores the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and its aftermath

This Richard Attenborough film stars Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi and covers his life from his early years in South Africa to his role in India's struggle for independence

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, combines humor with the Gandhi's teaching. It follows the story of gangster who learns about Gandhi's principles and begins to apply them in his life

This Feroz Abbas Khan film explores the complex relationship between Gandhi and his son, Harilal Gandhi, delves into the personal struggles and conflicts within the Gandhi family

This documentary explores lives of children living in the Gandhi Ashram, offers glimpse into how Gandhi's ideas continue to shape lives of younger generation