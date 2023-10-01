Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 Famous Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India's independence movement and the father of the nation was known for his inspirational wisdom. Here are 7 Famous quotes by him.

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind."

"You must be the change you want to see in the world."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"The future depends on what you do today."

"You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."