Swachh Bharat: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Other Top Leaders Join Hands To PM Modi's Call For 'Clean India' Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Political leaders from various parts of the country united in a collective effort to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a cleanliness drive. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi appealed to citizens to participate in the 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign on October 1 at 10 am.

This initiative is an integral part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), aligning with Gandhi's vision of a cleaner India. In a social media post, PM Modi emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, stating, "1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavor to usher in a cleaner future."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively engaged in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, joined forces in a cleanliness campaign near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive, showcasing the widespread support for this important initiative. Union Minister Raj K Singh also played a part in the 'Clean India' drive in Delhi, emphasizing the central government's commitment to making the country cleaner despite the challenges.

During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced a major cleanliness event scheduled for October 1 at 10 AM. He urged citizens to dedicate their time and actively engage in this cleanliness campaign, extending their efforts to neighborhoods, parks, riversides, and public areas. This collective endeavor signifies a significant step toward realizing a cleaner and more hygienic India.