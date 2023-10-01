Railway Timetable Change: Timings Of 20 Kerala Trains Revised, 34 Trains To Gain Speed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railway has revised the arrival and departure timings of some of the train services with effect from October 1 (Sunday). 34 trains, including express, mail, and MEMU services, will run at a faster pace. The service of 8 trains has been extended by the Indian Railways. Stops issued on a trial

basis will likewise take effect as of right now.

Revised timings are as follows:

1. Ernakulam - Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad Express will depart at 05.05 am

2. Kollam - Chennai Egmore train will depart at 02.50 pm.

3.

Ernakulam - Karaikal Express will depart at 10.25 am.

4. Shoranur-Kannur MEMU Express will depart at 5 pm.

5. Shoranur-Ernakulam MEMU will depart ar 4.30 am.

6. Ernakulam-Alappuzha MEMU will depart at 7.50 am

7. Ernakulam-Kayamkulam MEMU will depart at 6.05 pm

8. Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU will depart at 9.05 pm.

9. Kollam-Kottayam MEMU will depart at 2.40 pm.

10. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam MEMU will depart at 3.20 pm.

There is also a change in the arrival time of the trains:

1. Thiruvananthapuram- Kannur Janasatabdi will arrive at 12.50 pm

2. Ernakulam- Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad will arrive at 10.00 pm

3. Alappuzha- Kannur Executive will arrive at 12.30 pm

4. Mangaluru- Kozhikode Express will arrive at 10.25 am

5. Chennai- Kollam Ananthapuram train will arrive at 11.15 am.

6. Pune- Kanyakumari Express will arrive at 11.50 am.



7. Madurai- Thiruvananthapuram Amrita Express will arrive at 04.45 am

8. Mangaluru- Thiruvananthapuram train will arrive at 09 am

9. Bengaluru- Kochuveli Express will arrive at 9.55 am

10. Guruvayoor- Thiruvananthapuram Intercity will arrive at 09.45 am.

