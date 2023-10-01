Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem; The Epic Javelin Throw Rivalry Set To Unfold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian world champion and Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recognises the attention on his competition with Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games. "My primary focus lies in self-improvement," says Neeraj Chopra regarding his rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. However, Neeraj emphasises that his main battle is with himself, striving to enhance his technique and throw during the championship. While there is some acknowledgment of the India-Pakistan rivalry in the context of the Asian Games, Neeraj underscores the individual nature of athletics, where the primary challenge is to surpass personal bests.

In their nine international encounters, spanning both senior and junior levels, Neeraj Chopra has consistently outperformed Arshad Nadeem. Nevertheless, Arshad has been closing the performance gap since 2018, making him a potential threat to Neeraj's dominance. Arshad has achieved a personal best throw of 90.18 meters during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, surpassing Neeraj's best of 89.94 meters.

When asked about reaching the coveted 90-meter mark, Neeraj expresses his desire to achieve it but stresses the importance of patience and trusting the process. He values his consistent performances over the years and aims to maintain both on the field and during training.

Neeraj's list of accomplishments includes gold medals at the World Championships, Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Diamond League title. Returning to Hangzhou for the Asian Games after starting his journey there in 2018, Neeraj reflects on his growth as an athlete and looks forward to performing well in the upcoming final on October 4.

He takes pride in inspiring other athletes to believe in their capabilities and compete at the highest level. Neeraj acknowledges the support from various stakeholders, including the government, sports authorities, and private sponsors, contributing to the rise of Indian sports and athletics.

Neeraj also reveals his affinity for large stadiums and enthusiastic audiences, citing the positive impact they have on his performance. He credits his consistency to support from all quarters, learning from past competitions, and the unwavering belief in his abilities. He stresses the importance of a strong start in a competition, as it boosts confidence and exerts pressure on opponents. Despite facing challenges, he remains motivated throughout the event, as the dynamics of the game can change at any moment.

In closing, Neeraj expresses his hope for good weather during the final and continues to focus on his preparations for the upcoming competition.

