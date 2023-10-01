Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda Assures Medal In Boxing; Secures 2024 Paris Olympics Berth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parveen Hooda, a bronze medallist at the World Boxing Championships, secured a medal and a 2024 Paris Olympics quota by progressing to the 57kg semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. She won unanimously against Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the quarterfinals.

However, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria faced disappointment as she was defeated in the 60kg contest by North Korean boxer Won Ungyong in a referee-stopped contest during the quarterfinals.

Parveen, the reigning Asian champion, demonstrated her skills by utilizing her long reach to maintain distance and control the bout. She strategically switched between her left jab and right cross to keep Turdibekova off balance.

Despite Turdibekova's efforts to mount a comeback with several punches, it was not enough to sway the judges in her favor. Parveen convincingly won the bout 5-0.

Jaismine initially requested an adjustment to her headgear in the first round but subsequently lost concentration, becoming vulnerable to Won's hooks and jabs. The referee called off the contest after giving Jaismine three standing counts in less than a minute.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories. In women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg, as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg, will qualify for the Paris Olympics. Olympic quotas in the men's event will be awarded to the gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions.