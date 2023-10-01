Explosion Near Turkish Parliament Prompts Govt To Label It 'Terrorist Attack' | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events on a tense Sunday morning in Ankara, Turkey, an explosion rocked the vicinity of the parliament building. The incident occurred just hours before the parliament was scheduled to open its new session, sending shockwaves through the city. The Turkish interior ministry swiftly classified the explosion as a 'terrorist attack,' raising concerns about security and safety in the heart of the capital.

According to official statements issued by the ministry, the incident unfolded when "two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack." The nature and extent of the damage caused by the explosion are yet to be fully assessed, but early reports suggest a significant impact.

Television footage broadcasted images of bomb disposal units meticulously examining a vehicle parked in the affected area, highlighting the urgency of the situation. In response to the incident, security forces quickly erected barricades in the vicinity to secure the area and manage the unfolding crisis.

The situation escalated further as Turkish media outlets reported the unnerving sound of gunfire echoing through the vicinity, intensifying the atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty. In response to these reports, emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, with paramedics and law enforcement personnel working diligently to assess the situation and provide any necessary assistance.

As investigations into the incident are underway, both the government and citizens await further details and updates regarding the nature of the attack, its perpetrators, and any potential casualties. This sudden and alarming event serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing the region and the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the Turkish capital.