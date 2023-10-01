Bellpeppers To Lettuce: 7 Vegetables To Grow In Your Backyard

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bell peppers to lettuce are 7 vegetables to grow in your backyard. Easy options like tomatoes, cucumbers, and radishes require sun and minimal effort, while zucchini and green beans offer variety. Gardening can be both fun and rewarding

Bell peppers come in various colors and can be grown in pots or in the ground. They require full sun and well-drained soil. They are also a great source of vitamins

Zucchini is a prolific summer squash that's easy to grow. The plants take up a bit of space, so make sure to provide them with enough room to spread. They also need full sun

Radishes are one of the quickest vegetables to grow, often maturing in just a few weeks. They can be sown directly in the ground and are a great choice for beginner gardeners

Green beans are relatively easy to grow. They require full sun and well-drained soil. Pole beans will need support, while bush beans grow as compact bushes.

Lettuce is a cool-season crop that is easy to grow from seeds. You can harvest leaves for salads as they grow, and it can be grown in both sunny and partially shaded areas

They can be grown in containers or in the ground, and they thrive in full sun. There are many varieties to choose from, including cherry, roma, and heirloom

Cucumbers are vining plants that can be grown vertically on trellises or along fences to save space. They need plenty of sunlight and consistent watering