Arabica To Robusta: 7 Types Of Coffee Beans

Arabica beans are among the most popular coffee beans in the world. They are known for their mild, smooth, and slightly acidic flavor. Arabica beans are grown at higher altitudes

Robusta beans are known for their strong, bitter flavor and higher caffeine content compared to Arabica beans. They are often used in espresso blends

Yirgacheffe coffee is a type of Arabica coffee grown in the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia. It is renowned for its bright acidity, floral notes, and fruity flavors

Colombian Supremo: Colombian coffee is famous for its balanced flavor and medium body. The "Supremo" designation indicates larger bean size

Grown in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, this Arabica coffee is known for its mild, balanced flavor with bright acidity and a smooth finish. It is highly sought after

Grown on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, is known for its full-bodied and earthy flavor profile. It often has herbal, spicy, and chocolatey notes

is a high-grade Arabica coffee from Kenya. Known by its bright acidity, full body, and a range of fruity and floral flavors. The "AA" grade signifies large and dense beans