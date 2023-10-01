PM Modi Unveils Rs 13,500 Crore Projects In Telangana, CM KCR Skips Program For 6Th Time

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 1) made a significant visit to the poll-bound Telangana. During his visit to Mahbubnagar, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a range of developmental projects valued at over Rs 13,500 crore. These projects span various sectors, including road infrastructure, railways, petroleum, natural gas, and higher education.

The timing of PM Modi's visit holds political importance as it signifies the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. These polls are expected to take place in November-December, and political parties are gearing up for a fierce contest.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chose to skip PM Modi's program in the state on this occasion. Instead, Telangana Minister and BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav confirmed that he would receive PM Modi upon his arrival and participate in the official programs.

This marked the sixth consecutive occasion on which CM KCR abstained from attending Prime Minister Modi's events in the state, a pattern that has been consistent since February 2022.

Even in April of this year, when PM Modi extended an invitation to CM KCR, the Telangana Chief Minister did not attend the program nor receive the Prime Minister at the airport in accordance with protocol. This ongoing absence underscores the political dynamics and tensions between the state and central leadership.

