Footage Of Terrorist Attack In Türkiye Spread (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. There was an
explosion near the building of the Turkish Interior Ministry in
Ankara, Trend reports.
One of the terrorists blew himself up.
The explosion and shots were heard in the morning on Ismet
Inyonu Boulevard in Ankara, where the buildings of the Grand
National Assembly of Türkiye and the Ministry are located.
It is reported that the explosions occurred near the Interior
Ministry building. The road in many directions is closed.
"At around 09:30, 2 terrorists who drove a car up to the
entrance gate of the Interior Ministry's General Security
Directorate carried out a terrorist attack. One of the terrorists
blew himself up, the second was neutralized. Two policemen were
lightly wounded in the firefight," Turkish Interior Minister Ali
Yerlikay said in a statement.
Trend presents footage of the incident.
