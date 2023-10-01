Footage Of Terrorist Attack In Türkiye Spread (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. There was an explosion near the building of the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara, Trend reports.

One of the terrorists blew himself up.

The explosion and shots were heard in the morning on Ismet Inyonu Boulevard in Ankara, where the buildings of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the Ministry are located.

It is reported that the explosions occurred near the Interior Ministry building. The road in many directions is closed.

"At around 09:30, 2 terrorists who drove a car up to the entrance gate of the Interior Ministry's General Security Directorate carried out a terrorist attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up, the second was neutralized. Two policemen were lightly wounded in the firefight," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikay said in a statement.

Trend presents footage of the incident.