Türkiye Holds Candidacy To Host International Astronautical Congress In 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Türkiye is a
candidate to host the International Astronautical Congress (IAF) in
2026, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Ahmet
Yozgatligil said during a press conference at the XIII
International Session of the IAF, Trend reports.
"The decision will be made in Azerbaijan. This decision is of
great importance for us," he said.
The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually
since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of
Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law, with the
support of the International Astronautical Federation.
The history of the International Astronautical Congress in
Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national
leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress
was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space
Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became
the first city in South Caucasus where this event was organized.
And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host the most
prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International Astronautical Congress
"Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance",
organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos, will be held in
Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
