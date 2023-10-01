Zelensky, Borrell And Zaluzhnyi Honor Memory Of Fallen Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored the memory of Ukrainian warriors who gave their lives defending the homeland.

The Head of State laid flowers to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president's press service .

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, representatives of the government and military leadership.

The honor guard placed a wreath of flowers from the Ukrainian people at the Wall of Remembrance.

The attendees observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen heroes.

As reported, the day before, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine for a visit.

As reported, on Sunday, October 1, Ukraine marks the Day of Defenders and Defendresses.