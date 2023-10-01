Russia Amasses More Than 10,000 Personnel In Bakhmut AFU Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation has concentrated more than 10,000 personnel in Bakhmut. It also deploys tank, motorized rifle and landing regiments there.

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"As for Bakhmut, the enemy has concentrated considerable forces there - more than 10,000 personnel. Heavy battles are ongoing there," he said.

Yevlash noted that there are no signs that the enemy is allegedly going to leave the city. According to him, the Russians also keep tank, motorized rifle, and landing regiments there.

He added that, in general, fierce battles are underway in the east of the country; the situation is tense, but controlled by Ukrainian defenders.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 30, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 278,130 Russian invaders.