Civilian Killed As Invaders Shell Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reporte this on Telegram.

"Around 11:00 on October 1, the Russian military once again shelled the city of Vovchansk. The central square of the city came under attack. As a result of the shelling, a man was killed, his identity is being established," the report says.

An investigative and operational team is heading to the scene.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (the violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, at night the Russians launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, targeting the territory of a civilian enterprise with an S-300.