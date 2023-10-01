ANAMA: Large Amount Of Ammunition Found On Territory Of Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A large amount of ammunition has been found on the territory of
Azerbaijan's Khankendi district.
Trap devices installed by illegal military units, as well as
weapons and ammunition were discovered during the inspection of the
administrative buildings by the employees of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs, Azernews reports citing the
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
During the operations carried out by ANAMA employees, hand
grenades in a surprise shape were found inside the pipes located at
the entrance of the area, as well as trap devices containing hand
grenades and various high-explosive military ammunition in the
boots, behind the curtains, in the pockets of military vests, in
the basement of the building.
At the same time, improvised explosive devices consisting of
mortar shells, fragmentation bomblets, and VOQ-17 weapon grenades
were found in order to detonate from a height and create
fragmentation in a wide radius.
The detected trap devices were neutralized by the Agency
employees and the security of the areas was ensured.
