Aide To Azerbaijani President Calls Int'l Donors' Aid To Armenian-Origin Residents A Double Standard

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Non-discriminatory and non-selective humanitarian response and
assistance should be the underpinning principle of humanity,
Assistant of the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy
Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet
Hajiyev wrote on X account .
"It is a positive indication that the international donor
community is helping Armenian civilians from the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan, who, by the way, voluntarily decided to go to Armenia
and are holders of the passport of the Republic of Armenia. But, a
million more Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees, who were subject to
bloody ethnic cleansing as a result of 30 years 30-year-long
occupation of Armenia, face complete ignorance, and discriminatory
and selective attitude by the donor community. Equal treatment and
avoiding a discriminatory attitude in humanitarian assistance are
crucial regardless of ethnicity, race, and religion. The government
of Azerbaijan alone has been sustained and meeting all the
requirements of millions more IDPs and refugees for almost 30
years. We are facing a selective and discriminatory attitude and
double standards in this sphere as well. Ensuring the decent and
safe return of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs to their homes, which
were razed to the ground and massively infested with landmines by
Armenia, remains a huge task to be fulfilled," he wrote.
