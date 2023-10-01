EU Mission Group Arming Armenia Intends To Turn S Caucasus Into Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
After the end of separatism in Garabagh, Armenia and its patrons
began to resort to provocations that would ignite the next war.
Before that, Armenia, which tried to create provocations and
sabotages around Lachin under the false testimony of the European
Union mission group, in the name of humanitarian aid, this time
started to cause joint provocations in the assassination of the
Azerbaijani soldier.
Thus, the EU mission came to the conventional borders of Armenia
and Azerbaijan and allegedly started monitoring there. However,
yesterday, a sniper of the Armenian armed forces martyred an
Azerbaijani soldier by shooting him from the point that the mission
group is standing right now. And in order not to allow Azerbaijan
to respond to this provocation, the mission group keeps standing at
the firing point of Armenia.
It should be noted that the EU mission group supposedly fulfills
the obligation to ensure peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in
the future by conducting monitoring in the territory of Armenia, as
well as to promote the border delimitation and demarcation process.
However, the representatives of the mission have not taken any
measures regarding peace and negotiations, on the contrary, they
have repeatedly made unfair accusations against Azerbaijan when
separatism was yet existed in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic
region.
Undoubtedly, this action of Armenia and the EU mission group
supporting them is clearly defending terrorism. This also clearly
shows that the EU and its mission group sent to the South Caucasus
under the guise of "peace" are directly supporting the process of
arming Armenia. Such a move by the EU aims to turn both Armenia and
the South Caucasus region into a second Ukraine and Syria.
Far from peace and constructiveness, Armenia once again shows
that it is a tool in the hands of the Western forces and that it is
the party that wants at least a passive war to continue in the
region.
