Hundreds Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed on Sunday into Al-Aqsa Mosque heavily guarded by occupation police force who attacked several worshippers.

The Islamic Endowment directorate at Al-Quds said in a press release that about 600 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during what is dubbed as "Sukkot" Jewish holiday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement that it is closely monitoring this serious Israeli "systematic and premeditated" escalation in the incursions of settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque and "the ongoing escalation in performing Talmudic rituals, prayers and provocative marches."

The ministry added that it "views the targeting of Al-Aqsa within the framework of a settler-colonial plan designed to Judaize Jerusalem after its historical, political, demographic and legal reality, especially in light of the extremist right-wing coalition."

The ministry stressed that "the international community, as well as the UN and its relevant agencies have his far failed to respect and enforce their relevant resolutions, thereby bearing responsibility for their lack of will on implement international law in the occupied Palestinian territories." (end)

