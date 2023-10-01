King Salman International Complex For Arabic Language Participates In Riyadh Book Fair

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair features participation from the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language and the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Centre for Planning and Language Policies.

The King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language, the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Centre for Planning and Language Policies, and a corner displaying the center's publications make up their pavilion's three primary sections. Their varied contributions to international book fairs include this show.

Through four tracks, the complex hopes to promote its numerous initiatives and programs that strengthen the Arabic language:“Linguistic Planning and Policy,”“Linguistic Computing,”“Cultural Programs,” and“Educational Programs.” The Complex's organizational partner, the King Abdullah Centre, also emphasizes its objectives and initiatives for protecting, promoting, and distributing the Arabic language.

In a press statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi, secretary general of the King Salman Complex, said that the Academy's main emphasis is on writers who contribute to many sectors in support of the Arabic language and its advancement. In total, the Academy has released nearly 250 publications.