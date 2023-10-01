The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Appoints Andrea Conte as the New F&B Director

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – September 26, 2023) — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is thrilled to welcome Andrea Conte as its new Food and Beverage Director. With an impressive background in the industry and an undeniable passion for his craft, he is primed to elevate the hotel's culinary offerings to new heights. The property is confident that his expertise will bring a remarkable contribution to the overall luxury experience provided to the hotel’s esteemed guests.

As a highly experienced food and beverage professional with an impressive track record spanning over two decades in the industry, Andrea is poised to significantly impact the Food and Beverage team. With a wealth of experience garnered from renowned hotels worldwide, including the esteemed JW Marriott Hotel Dubai in the UAE, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre in Malaysia, Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most recently, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Canada. Conte's expertise will undoubtedly elevate creativity and excellence within the luxury hotel.

Commenting on his appointment, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “It is my pleasure to introduce Andrea as the newest addition to our team. With him leading the team, we can confidently say that our dining scene will reach new heights. His expertise and creativity will bring a fresh perspective, enhancing the experience for our guests like never before.”

As he embarks on his new position, Mr. Conte will assume full responsibility for overseeing the entire range of exquisite restaurants and lounges in the luxurious property. With his extensive experience, he is positioned to curate exceptional dining experiences that surpass expectations. His primary focus will be on maintaining impeccable standards and collaborating closely with the hotel's talented culinary team to create unforgettable moments for every guest.





