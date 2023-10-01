GCC stocks at risk, uncertainty ahead

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded a volatile week in reaction to the price swings in energy markets as well as to the global economic and monetary policy concerns.

The Dubai stock market was able to maintain its gains this week despite a small price correction. Sentiment could remain optimistic among traders and could push the market to the upside even though some price correction risks could remain.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could return to the downside after a period of stagnation and uncertainty. However, the market’s direction could be affected by the volatility and performance in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market could continue to see selling pressures during the next trading sessions while it remained within its trading range for most of this month. Traders’ expectations could be affected by the performance in energy markets.

The Saudi stock market ended the week on a slight rebound but remained at risk of seeing additional price corrections. Traders could focus on the performance in oil markets and its impact on the Saudi economy while crude production cuts could still weigh on expectations. The current volatility in energy markets could contribute to the uncertainty.





