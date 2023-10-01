GCC stocks resilient despite global concerns

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded relatively positive performances however concerns could remain regarding the developments in energy markets and the impact of monetary policy on the global economy.

The Dubai stock market was able to hold its ground, recording limited price corrections after hitting a peak this week, despite deteriorating sentiment on a global scale due to concerns about monetary policy in the US. The main index could be able to maintain a positive profile and could continue to find support in the strong real estate and banking sectors, both of which have benefited from the growing local economy.

The Abu Dhabi stock market was seeing some volatility but continued to trade within a range overall. The market could return to the upside as supply concerns could keep oil prices elevated.

The Qatari stock market continued to record volatile trading with prices swinging in a range for most of this month. However, the main index could continue to see some downside risks as traders react to the volatility in energy markets.

The Saudi stock market could see risks of returning to price corrections if its rebound fails to go above resistance levels. At the same time, the potential for increases in oil prices could support the market and could put an end to a long period of decline.

This content is not investment advice. Trading involves high risks.





