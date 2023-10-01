‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee hosts series of Art and Music events in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 28 September 2023: ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee has announced an exciting lineup of art and music events that will grace the magnificent Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi over the upcoming months. These events will serve as a cultural bridge between Arabs and Spaniards, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse heritage of Andalusia.



‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and President of the Presidential Court. The initiative aims to highlight Arab civilization in Andalusia and its values of tolerance, coexistence, and to celebrate the legacy of an ancient civilization that made significant contributions to the advancement of science, culture, literature, and arts. The initiative also underscores the shared human connections bridging various civilizations and cultures, while highlighting the enduring, deep-rooted bonds between the UAE and Spain, based on long-standing human, cultural, and historical foundations.



Kicking off the series of programmes on October 8, 2023, is ‘Cordoba Nights’, a mesmerizing Symphony Orchestra event that will last for more than one hour at Emirates Palace. The evening promises enchanting Spanish Andalusian Symphonies, complemented by Arabic musical compositions. An orchestra of 50 exceptionally talented musicians will bring this musical fusion to life under the esteemed guidance of Spanish conductor, Inma Shara, she is renowned for her international contributions to classical music and is the recipient of prestigious accolades such as the ‘Spain Brand Honorary Ambassador’ award and the ‘European Excellence Prize’.



On November 12, 2023, the Emirates Palace will host ‘Andalusia Stanzas’ titled ‘Ya Zaman al Wasli bil Andalusi’. This event will feature an hour and 20-minute performance by a mixed choir of male and female singers, presenting a selection of the most renowned ‘stanzas’ pieces. Accompanied by a large band comprising 65 vocalists and musicians, this spectacular night will be directed by Maestro Ghada Harb. On December 20, the Emirates Palace will also host a Flamenco Night, which is an hour and 30-minute show performed by Ana Morales, a renowned flamenco dancer celebrated for her captivating performances worldwide, accompanied by her talented band of nine dancers, singers, and musicians.



Continuing into the new year, on January 15, 2024, the musical journey continues with an Arab-Spanish Night themed ‘Guitar and Oriental Takht’. Internationally acclaimed guitarist, Antonio Rey, will grace the stage, accompanied by a talented ensemble of five Spanish guitarists harmonizing with seven accomplished Arab musicians, playing traditional oriental instruments such as Oud, Qanun, Joza, Tanbur, and Buzuq. Rey is one of the most famous icons portraying the current flamenco guitar landscape, and a recipient of various awards, such as the Latin Grammy, first place at the prestigious ‘Bordon Minero Prize’, and ‘Minas de la Union Murcia award’.



His Excellency Mohammed Al-Murr, Chairman of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee emphasized the importance of the Andalusian cultural legacy as a treasure for Arab and Spanish artists. He asserted that these musical programmes offer audiences a unique opportunity to explore the rich heritage of Andalusian arts, encompassing human, cultural, scientific, and societal aspects, and takes us on a journey back to a time when the world was filled with remarkable arts like ‘Stanzas’, ‘Flamenco’, and the guitar melodies.



Al-Murr said: “These music programmes are a testament to our efforts in highlighting Andalusia's cultural heritage and showcasing its beauty. Abu Dhabi's commitment to hosting these events plays a pivotal role in establishing the emirate on the global cultural map and introducing new generations to the diverse cultural heritage through this remarkable experience.”



‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative holds an agenda, including gatherings, symposiums, and events aimed at strengthening the relationship between the UAE and Spain. The initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering the values of tolerance and coexistence, rooted in the extensive legacy of Arab civilization in Andalusia. These Andalusian musical performances, including an Art Exhibition that will be held in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, reflect the uniqueness of Arab civilization and act as a universal language to showcase the Andalusian legacy worldwide.





