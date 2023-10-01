60% of companies to prioritise CX investments in 2024: Key insights from Customer Experience Live Show UK 2023

(MENAFN- Pressat) In a bid to enable organisations across the United Kingdom with future-facing digital CX strategies that pave the way for industry leadership, the region’s leading Customer Experience Live Show UK 2023 was hosted at the Hilton Syon Park, London on 26-27 September 2023. This pivotal conference was complemented by the release of the insightful 'Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2023', a comprehensive source of insights into the evolving landscape of customer-centric strategies.

A noteworthy trend illuminated in the report reveals a growing commitment amongst UK companies to bolster their investments in customer journey mapping. Recognised as a valuable tool, customer journey mapping is being increasingly harnessed to enhance customer satisfaction, boost revenue, reduce operational costs, and refine decision-making processes. Scott Rolph, Global Head of Data Quality and Inventory Transformation of the BT Group reiterated the growing importance of customer journey mapping stating, “We firmly believe that the customer journey sits at the heart of what we do, forming the compass that guides us toward unparalleled customer satisfaction, sustained growth, and operational excellence.”

Statistics highlighted a staggering 68% of companies are ramping up their investment in customer journey mapping. Additionally, 62% of companies are re-evaluating Voice of Customer (VoC), 53% are re-visiting AI strategies, and 40% are actively enhancing their CRM systems.

Along with shedding light on the key solutions organisations in the region would be prioritising in 2024, the report also provided insights into the expected timeline and budget allocation for their deployment. 60% of companies in the region are set to make investments in CX solutions within one year and 62% are likely to see an increase in investment towards Digital Experience technology. Clearly, a growing number of enterprises believe that good CX is the cornerstone of strong corporate performance. According to Matt Roberts, Business Intelligence Director of Formula E, “In today's fast-paced world, prioritising customer experience is a fundamental aspect of success. The value of CX lies in the connections it forges, the emotions it elicits, and the loyalty it cultivates. For Formula E, it isn't just a competitive edge; but the foundation of sustained growth and excellence."

In its 2023 edition, the Customer Experience Live Show UK focussed on the business of experience and the importance of leveraging intelligent analytics all the way from product design to delivery. Attending organisations gained deep insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies driving the future of customer experience. As companies across the UK continue to prioritise customer-centricity, these revelations are expected to guide their actions and decisions in the coming year. Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director of Customer Experience Live, encapsulated the event's essence, stating, "In today's dynamic landscape, understanding and fulfilling customer needs is paramount. The synergy of intelligent analytics and customer-centric strategies are the compass guiding us towards a future where customer satisfaction and enriching experience lie at the heart of every interaction."

Sponsored by Verint, Zoom, Zendesk, iSON Xperiences, Cyara, and ForgeRock, the Customer Experience Live Show UK 2023 brought together a diverse array of industry experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers, all eager to benchmark the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of customer experience in the UK. Thought-provoking perspectives were shared by BP, HSBC, GSK, Taj Hotels, Aramex, Centrica, Cushman & Wakefield, and Diageo amongst others, providing invaluable insights into the accelerating digital CX transformation.

The Customer Experience Live Global Awards 2023, held on 27 September at the event, honoured prominent organisations that are at the forefront of industry excellence, including Sky UK, Close Brothers Group, ALTANFEETHI, Asda, Etihad Airways, North Bristol NHS Trust, Formula E, Riyadh Airports Company, BT Group, Petromin, and Verint.





