Impressive Success for the Kabaddi Competition of the 5th Labor Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The kabaddi competition of the 5th Labor Sports Tournament was successfully organized with impressive participation of laborers.



The Labor Sports Tournament, the biggest of its kind, is held by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai & Dubai Police, and under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.



Participants in the 5th edition of the Tournament, which will continue up to 13th March 2024, compete in 11 sports competitions; these are: basketball, football, running, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi.



The kabaddi competition of the current edition of the Labor Sports Tournament took place at the indoor courts of the TOS Academy in Al-Garhoud with participation of 400 players of multi-nationalities & various companies, representing 35 teams. The competition was followed by 3 thousand spectators including laborers & families, who all attended to the TOS Academy’s courts to watch the competition and support participating contestants.



PETRONAS Team won 1st place of the kabaddi competition, followed by DUTCO in the 2nd place & Al-Gurair Group in the 3rd place, while Noon Co. came 4th. Dunray from PETRONAS Co. was awarded as the best player of the competition.



Winners of the first three places besides winners of the individual titles in the kabaddi competition were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai / Ms. Fatima Ahmed, the General Coordinator of the Positive Soul Initiative / DSC’s representative. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the kabaddi competition.



The various competitions of the Tournament continue throughout the upcoming weeks. In this regard, the football competition will be held at DUTCO’s courts in Jebel Ali.



The Tournament is taking place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jeddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al-Ghurair Residential Complex.



DSC organizes the Labor Sports Tournament to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC’s strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.



It is worth-mentioning that DSC has launched sports initiatives for laborers since 2010, under title “The First Labor Sports Festival”, with participation of thousands of laborers of various ages & multi-nationalities.





MENAFN01102023007179015428ID1107171153