KPI OceanConnect appoints Melvin Lum as Commercial Director for the Global Accounts team in Singapore

(MENAFN- Blue-C) London – 28 September 2023: KPI OceanConnect, a leading global marine energy solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Melvin Lum as Commercial Director for its Global Accounts team in Singapore. Melvin will take on the position of Commercial Director from Thomas Lee who was recently promoted to Head of APAC in a management restructure within KPI OceanConnect.



The Global Accounts team is an expert unit within KPI OceanConnect, specialised in providing long-term, tailored fuel strategy solutions to a portfolio of Key Accounts on a global scale. Dedicated regional teams located in London, Houston and Singapore work seamlessly across the world and around the clock to support their clients.



Lum joined KPI OceanConnect in 2021 as Senior Key Account manager and has made a significant contribution to the development of the team and optimisation of the daily operations of the unit in Singapore. Lum has vast experience across the supply chain and previously worked with TotalEnergies, Glencore and Global Energy Group prior to joining KPI OceanConnect.



Henrik Zederkof, Head of Global Accounts at KPI OceanConnect, said: "It is always a pleasure to witness the growth of our team members, and Melvin's progression is no exception. I have full confidence in Melvin's expertise, ability to lead the unit and dedication to his team. I look forward to seeing the progress of Melvin and his team, which will undoubtedly bring significant value to our numerous partners and the wider organisation.”



"Melvin will assume a pivotal role within the Global Accounts management team, leveraging his extensive experience in supply chain management and profound insight into emerging technologies. In his new role, Melvin will further enhance our team's skill set, aligning them with our ongoing objectives of supporting our partners in their green transition and digitalisation endeavours."



Melvin Lum, Commercial Director of KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts in Singapore, said: "I am very appreciative of the support and confidence from our management team as I take on this exciting new role. I am enthusiastic to work with the team as we continue to deliver an exceptional experience to our partners and stakeholders with dedication, innovation and passion."



KPI OceanConnect strives to provide tailored career development opportunities across all functions and supports each team member to excel throughout their career journey. The Get Fuelled programme (link) offers a structured 2 year education for new traders which enables continuous professional and personal advancement within the business. This approach underpins KPI OceanConnect’s long-term partnership approach by fostering a passion for the profession and retention of expertise, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading company in the marine energy sector.





