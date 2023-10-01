OIC Medical Camp in Uganda Successfully Treats Hundreds for Hernia, Cataracts, and Related Illnesses

(MENAFN- OIC) In a remarkable humanitarian effort, thousands of people attended a weeklong medical-surgical camp organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and the Uganda Private Medical Practitioners (SOUPMP). Over 2,000 patients from various regions, received free medical services, including screening and surgeries for conditions such as hernia and cataracts, at Yumbe Regional Hospital and Yumbe Health Centre IV in Yumbe district, Northern Uganda.

The camp offered a wide range of medical services, including ultrasonic scans, a free open pharmacy, medical consultancy, and counseling.

The camp was inaugurated by H.E. Amb. Askar Mussinov, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Science & Technology, in the presence of Hon. Huda Oleru, Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Defence, local leaders, and community elders, under the theme "A Healthy Community for a Prosperous Nation."

Amb. Mussinov conveyed a message on behalf of H.E. the Secretary-General, expressing the OIC's commitment to improving healthcare systems in African OIC Member States and extending gratitude to Member States, OIC institutions, and international partners for their unwavering support. He expressed special thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Kazakhstan for their generous financial support, which has played a pivotal role in making the camp a reality. “We are equally grateful to the People's Republic of China for signing Practical Arrangements with the OIC General Secretariat to strengthen healthcare systems in OIC African Member States, with Uganda being one of the beneficiaries of this vital project.” Ambassador Mussinov said.

Health workers reported that the majority of patients hailed from Yumbe, Moyo, Koboko, Maracha, Madi-Okollo, Arua, South Sudan, and Refugee Communities in the region. Dr. Odongo Patrick Olwedo, District Health Officer in Yumbe, acknowledged the challenges faced by major health facilities in the district in conducting surgeries due to a shortage of specialists. He emphasized that these health camps were temporary measures to address the backlog of untreated surgical conditions.

Hon. Huda Oleru Abason expressed her gratitude to the OIC and IUIU for bringing medical services to the district. She emphasized the profound impact on the local population, highlighting that many residents could not afford the medical bills for such surgeries.













