MILSET Asia: Kuwaitis Students Excel In Arab Code Week

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Asia's Regional Office of the International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET Asia) announced that the Kuwait Cooperative Center for Student Programs won three awards in the third edition of Arab Code Week (ACW), achieving first places in the student team competitions for the categories under age 12, age 12-15 and age 15-18.

Head of MILSET Asia Adnan Al-Meer said in a press statement Sunday that this victory reflects the practical and applied programs and systems prepared by MILSET Asia in cooperation with Kuwaiti scientific and educational bodies and institutions.

The Kuwait Cooperative Center for Student Programs organized activities for students during the ACW event, held online by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), Al-Meer explained.

The week included multiple activities and events, including holding workshops aimed at introducing students on how to register on the ACW platform, as this activity aims to explain the method of using the Arabic language to control the movement of robots by learning about voice recognition technology, he stated.

ALECSO, the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, and the Tunisian Association for Educational Initiatives worked to organize this third edition entitled "Arabic Language and Digital Creativity," with the aim of helping students from age 6-18, people with disabilities, and all those interested, he mentioned.

This project seeks to provide an educational environment in a fun and easy way that helps teach the basics of programming to young people, he noted. (end)

