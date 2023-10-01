(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dover, Delaware – Q4 Discover the iBidd Phase 2 Difference: Elevate Your Online Experience Today!

iBidd, the leading online marketplace, is proud to unveil Phase 2 of our software, introducing a plethora of groundbreaking features meticulously designed to empower users and revolutionize the online shopping and selling experience. Our unwavering commitment to enhancing convenience, safety, and profitability positions iBidd as the preferred choice for discerning buyers and sellers seeking a transformative online marketplace. Here's a sneak peek at what makes iBidd the ultimate destination for savvy buyers' sellers and Advertisers alike:

Your Payment Gateway: Secure your profits by utilizing your preferred payment gateway, free from any iBidd processing fees.

Dynamic Database Search: Dive into an expansive world of options with our dynamic search bar, transcending local listings to discover precisely what you desire.

Highlighted Listings: Seize the spotlight with our "Highlight" feature, ensuring your listings shine.

Buy Now or Negotiate: The power is in your hands. Choose between instant purchases or negotiations for the best deals.

Link-backs for Cross-Selling: Effortlessly expand your reach by listing and selling your items across multiple platforms with seamless linkbacks.

Make Mine First: Grab attention at your convenience with the "Make Mine First" feature, propelling your listings to the top as often as you want.

Audio and Video Listings: Elevate your listings with captivating audio and video presentations that engage your audience.

Banner Ads: Maximize your visibility with banner ads accessible to all buyers, ensuring your listings receive the attention they deserve.

Free Analytics: Gain insights for smarter decisions. Every listing comes with free analytics to help you make informed choices.

Versatile Listings: Whether it's products, services, ads, or wanted items, iBidd caters to all your needs.

Free Browsing: Explore without limits. Browse through our app or website without incurring any browsing charges.

Quick Listing: Simplify the selling process with lightning-fast listing capabilities.

Instant Chat: Stay connected with other users instantly using our convenient chat feature.

No Wallet Involvement: Rest assured, iBidd is not in your wallet.

Available on All Platforms: Access iBidd seamlessly on iOS, Android, and web platforms, ensuring convenience wherever you are.

iBidd is a premier online marketplace dedicated to providing users with a secure, convenient, and profitable platform for buying, selling or advertising. With a diverse range of innovative features, iBidd empowers users to take control of their online commerce experience.