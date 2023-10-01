China calls US ‘true empire of lies’ as it denies claims blaming it of ‘global information manipulation’

(MENAFN) Beijing has called the United States the “true empire of lies” as it denied claims mentioned in a recent statement by the US State Department, which blamed China of “global information manipulation.”



On Saturday, China’s Foreign Ministry mentioned in a report that “Some in the US may think that they can prevail in the information war as long as they produce enough lies. But the people of the world are not blind,” it continued that “more and more people in the world” are witnessing through America’s “ugly attempt to perpetuate its supremacy” with lies.



The ministry went on to list other instances from the early Cold War era to the present day as evidence of the US's lengthy history of manipulation and disinformation activities.



“From Operation Mockingbird, which bribed and manipulated news media for propaganda purposes in the Cold War era, to a vial of white powder and a staged video of the ‘White Helmets’ cited as evidence to wage wars of aggression in Iraq and Syria earlier this century, and then to the enormous lie made up to smear China’s Xinjiang policy, facts have proven time and again that the US is an ‘empire of lies’ through and through,” it declared.

MENAFN01102023000045015839ID1107171088