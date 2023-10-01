(MENAFN) Previous Leader Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday that surging energy prices have bolstered Russia's income, while the United States is confronting significant economic challenges stemming from its efforts to transition towards clean energy. Trump made these remarks while addressing supporters at Drake Enterprises, a non-union auto parts manufacturer located near Detroit.



During his speech, Trump criticized President Joe Biden's administration for its policies regarding electric vehicles (EV) and clean energy, characterizing them as a threat to the U.S. auto industry. He expressed concern that the shift towards EVs would result in job losses at the country's largest automobile manufacturers and ultimately render them obsolete.



In his words, Trump stated, "For auto workers, Biden's transition to electric is a transition to hell," emphasizing that it could lead to unemployment in the industry.



Previous Leader Donald Trump declared that during his time in office, the United States enjoyed a higher degree of energy independence compared to Russia and China. However, he contended that the current situation has reversed, with the U.S. now in the position of requesting gasoline supplies from other nations. Trump expressed deep concern, warning that this trend could lead to the nation's decline. He argued that Moscow has profited substantially and continues to benefit from elevated oil prices, which, in his view, could have significant implications for the United States.

